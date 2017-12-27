Police: Wife stabbed husband to death, tried to hide

0

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police are releasing new details after they say a wife stabbed her husband to death and tried to hide.

According to the criminal complaint, the suspect, Kristyne Patterson, admitted to police that she stabbed her husband Alan on Christmas Eve.

She told officers they have been fighting verbally and physically throughout the day. She said he put a knife to her throat, said he would kill her and spit on her grave, all the while hitting her in the head with his fist, police said.

Patterson's son, Christopher Van Kirk, was home at the time and told police he saw his mother running after Alan Patterson and heard him say "ouch."

Van Kirk told Channel 11 that the Patterson had both been drinking at the time.

Police said she admitted to grabbing the knife and stabbing Alan once in the chest, but she didn't think it was that deep. She went to a neighbor's house and called 911 after it happened.

The coroner said Alan Patterson died of a single stab wound to the chest. He was found face up in the front yard.

Police tracked Patterson to the neighbor's house by her footprints in the freshly fallen snow.

She is now in the Beaver County Jail.

