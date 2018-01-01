  • Local community shocked by former resident's arrest on terror ties

    ASPINWALL, Pa. - Neighbors and residents say they’re shocked a former Aspinwall resident has been arrested on suspicion he attempted to join ISIS and plan an attack in the United States.

    On Saturday, Sean Andrew Duncan was charged with obstructing and impeding an FBI investigation.

    Duncan appears to have moved from Aspinwall to Sterling, Virginia, last summer. 

    Around the same time, he was being investigated by Allegheny County police after his infant son died suddenly. The autopsy was inconclusive.

