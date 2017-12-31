Pittsburgh man accused of trying to join ISIS, arrested in FBI raid

0

A former Pittsburgh resident had his house raided in Virginia by the FBI Friday.

The townhouse of Sean Andrew Duncan was raided after federal authorities believed he wanted to join ISIS, according to court documents.

Authorities said the raid took hours. Duncan tried to run and get rid of evidence he had destroyed when the FBI came to his home, according to court documents.

According to court documents, a relative told the FBI that Duncan “converted to Islam, may have been radicalized, and voiced his approval of westerners being beheaded in the Middle East” in February 2016.

Allegheny County Police, while investigating an unrelated incident, were able to acquire key information on Duncan.

The FBI interviewed Duncan and his wife after they traveled to Turkey that same month, and Duncan deleted his Facebook account two days later, the documents said.

Duncan lived in Aspinwall up until June 2017, police said.

An FBI spokesperson told Channel 11 that Duncan is charged with obstruction of justice, and their investigation is “terrorism-related.” His initial court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday in Virginia.

