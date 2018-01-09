Multi-vehicle crash temporarily shuts down northbound Route 28

The northbound lanes of Route 28 were temporarily shut down Tuesday afternoon after a multi-vehicle crash.
All lanes were initially closed. PennDOT announced the crash was cleared and the road fully reopened around 4:30 p.m.
BREAKING NEWS: Multi-Car Crash has All Lanes of Rt 28 North BLOCKED Near the Highland Park Bridge. pic.twitter.com/ylEWghmzJZ— WPXI Traffic (@WPXITraffic) January 9, 2018
Six vehicles are reportedly involved in the wreck near the Highland Park Bridge.
It was not immediately clear whether anyone was injured.
