  • Multi-vehicle crash temporarily shuts down northbound Route 28

    The northbound lanes of Route 28 were temporarily shut down Tuesday afternoon after a multi-vehicle crash.

    All lanes were initially closed. PennDOT announced the crash was cleared and the road fully reopened around 4:30 p.m.

    Six vehicles are reportedly involved in the wreck near the Highland Park Bridge.

    It was not immediately clear whether anyone was injured.

