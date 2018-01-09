Police arrest suspect in fatal Baldwin group home shooting

Police arrested a man Tuesday they say shot and killed a coworker during an argument outside a residential group home in Baldwin last month.
Allegheny County Sheriff’s deputies apprehended James King, 33, in a vacant home in the 1200 block of Sunday Street in the North Side, they said. He was wanted in connection with the shooting of Jamie Hines, 21, of Clairton on Dec. 17.
Related Headlines
Channel 11's Rick Earle spoke with Hines' mother following King's arrest. Her response - on Channel 11 News, starting at 5 p.m.
Breaking: fugitive wanted in shooting death of co-worker just arrested at vacant home on North Side. #wpxi pic.twitter.com/z2Q9j4L5ET— Rick Earle (@WPXIRickEarle) January 9, 2018
Police say King and Hines worked at the home, and during an argument King pulled out a gun. Hines fled, and King shot him in the back. Hines died that afternoon at UPMC Mercy.
Police later found the car King drove from the scene, but did not find him. A warrant was issued for his arrest on charges of criminal homicide, carrying a firearm without a license, tampering with evidence and reckless endangerment.
TRENDING NOW:
- Local 21-year-old dies of flu complications
- School and Business Closing Alerts
- Allegiant Air announces two more nonstop destinations from PIT
- VIDEO: Firefighters rescue two people
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}