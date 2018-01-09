  • 1 shot dead in Homewood; school temporarily locked down

    PITTSBURGH - A male was fatally shot in Homewood on Tuesday afternoon, and a nearby high school was temporarily placed on lockdown as police investigated.

    Neighbors told Channel 11 they heard several gunshots at the corner of North Murtland and Upland streets around 1:30 p.m., just three blocks down the street from Westinghouse High School.

    Police said a male, no age given, was shot and killed in that area.

    Pittsburgh Public School's spokesperson Ebony Pugh said the school was on lockdown as police searched for suspects.

    The lockdown was lifted before 3 p.m.

