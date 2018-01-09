1 shot dead in Homewood; school temporarily locked down

PITTSBURGH - A male was fatally shot in Homewood on Tuesday afternoon, and a nearby high school was temporarily placed on lockdown as police investigated.
Neighbors told Channel 11 they heard several gunshots at the corner of North Murtland and Upland streets around 1:30 p.m., just three blocks down the street from Westinghouse High School.
Police said a male, no age given, was shot and killed in that area.
Neighbor tells us she heard gunshots walked outside and saw the body laying in the street. #WPXI pic.twitter.com/o7iTIDN9kY— Damany (@DamanyLEWIS) January 9, 2018
Pittsburgh Public School's spokesperson Ebony Pugh said the school was on lockdown as police searched for suspects.
The lockdown was lifted before 3 p.m.
Channel 11's Damany Lewis is on the scene gathering new information for Channel 11 News, starting at 5 p.m.
