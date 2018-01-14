  • Pirates trade Gerrit Cole to Houston

    The Pirates confirmed in a release that Gerrit Cole was traded Saturday night. 

    Tim Brown, a writer for Yahoo Sports, reported that Cole was dealt to the Houston Astros for two players Saturday. 

    Ken Rosenthal, a national baseball writer for The Athletic, also confirmed this report with a source of his own, saying that Cole was indeed traded to the Astros. 

    The Pirates or Astros have yet to officially announce the trade, and there were reports of a trade for Cole that surfaced Wednesday, which turned out to be false. 

    Cole went 12-12 in 33 starts for Pittsburgh in 2017, with an earned-run-average of 4.26 -- his worst ERA in his career. 

    Cole had signed a one-year extension with Pittsburgh on Friday for $6.75 million. 

    According to the release, the Pirates got back four players in the trade – relief pitcher Michael Feliz, outfielder Jason Martin, third baseman Colin Moran, and starting pitcher Joe Musgrove. 

    Musgrove and Feliz both made appearances with the Astros last season. 

     
     

