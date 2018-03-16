  • Argument outside bar leads to deadly shooting in McKees Rocks

    McKEES ROCKS, Pa. - An argument outside a bar ended with a man being fatally shot early Friday morning in McKees Rocks, investigators said.

    Police and paramedics were called about 1:30 a.m. to Olivia and Washington streets, outside Becker's Cafe. A man was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital, where he died.

    The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as 31-year-old Juan Green.

    Police said Green and the shooter had been patrons at Becker’s before leaving and getting into an argument outside that led up to the shooting.

    The shooter, who has not been identified, and two other men fled in a white sedan, police said. Later Friday, police arrested the suspect after a brief SWAT situation at a West End home.

    Green’s cousin, Marnettea Reed, said Green had been with another family member and girlfriend.

    “I guess they went out to have a good time, a nice evening, and he didn't come back home, so we just want to know why they killed him,” Reed said. “You never think it'll strike your own family.”

    Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-255-8477.

