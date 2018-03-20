  • Police seeking witnesses in crash that killed local mother

    CARNEGIE, Pa. - Investigators are asking witnesses to come forward with information in yesterday’s freak deadly accident in Carnegie.

    Michelle Gunnell, 47, was killed while walking on the sidewalk near the intersection of East Main and Chestnut streets in Carnegie. Her family saw the breaking news on TV and spent the next four hours trying to find her at local hospitals.

    The initial investigation revealed that the driver, a 78-year-old man, had stopped at the traffic signal, but appeared to suffer from a medical emergency that caused him to leave the road and hit Gunnell, police said.

