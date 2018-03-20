CARNEGIE, Pa. - Investigators are asking witnesses to come forward with information in yesterday’s freak deadly accident in Carnegie.
Michelle Gunnell, 47, was killed while walking on the sidewalk near the intersection of East Main and Chestnut streets in Carnegie. Her family saw the breaking news on TV and spent the next four hours trying to find her at local hospitals.
RELATED: Woman struck, killed by car while walking identified
The initial investigation revealed that the driver, a 78-year-old man, had stopped at the traffic signal, but appeared to suffer from a medical emergency that caused him to leave the road and hit Gunnell, police said.
We’re talking with Michelle’s daughter about this tragic accident and why Michelle’s sudden death is so devastating for the family - for Channel 11 News, starting at 5 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- 'Dance Moms' Abby Lee Miller to get out of prison early
- Timeline of snow's return Tuesday into Wednesday
- Maryland school shooting: 3 injured, including shooter, at Great Mills High School
- VIDEO: Researchers Say Bottled Water Contaminated With Plastic Particles
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}