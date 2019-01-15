  • Food Bank ready to assist people impacted by government shutdown

    PITTSBURGH - The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank said it’s ready to assist federal employees who are impacted by the government shutdown.

    There are more than 20,000 federal workers in our region.

    To receive an emergency food box and referrals to additional assistance, visit the Food Bank’s Duquesne location between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.

    Address: 1 North Linden Street Duquesne, Pa 15110

    You can also find additional information about community resources online at pittsburghfoodbank.org. Click on the “Get Help” tab.

    The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank and its network of pantries and partners help cover 11 counties in southwestern Pennsylvania.

