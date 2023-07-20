WPXI-TV Closed Captioning Hotline

If you have concerns regarding closed captioning, we can be reached several ways: *All calls/emails made to this hotline phone number/email will be answered within 24 hours or the next business day. For written complaints however, it may take us up to 30 days to respond.

Closed Captioning Hotline: 412-918-8181

Closed Captioning Hotline Email: TechnicalHotline@wpxi.com

For written closed captioning complaints, please address correspondence to:

Sonny Reschka, Director of Engineering

4145 Evergreen Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15214

Cox Media Group