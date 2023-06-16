Sections
WATCH
58
°
WATCH
News
Weather
Video
11 Investigates
Synagogue Shooting Trial
Sports
Decision 2023
Community
11 Cares
Home Experts
Steals and Deals
News
Synagogue Shooting Trial
Decision 2023
News App
Pittsburgh Gets Real
Business
National
Clark Howard
(Opens in new window)
Weather
Weather App
Interactive Radar
Closings
Hour by Hour
5 Day Forecast
Video
WPXI Now
WPXI 24/7 News
WPXI Weather 24/7
Gusto TV - Summer Recipes
Law & Crime - Rapper Murder Trial
11 Investigates
Sports
The Final Word
11 on the Ice
Pirates
Steelers
Jerome Bettis Show
Skylights
Community
Steals and Deals
Home Experts
11 Cares
Advertise With WPXI
Live Traffic Updates
Entertainment
What's on WPXI
Contests
Lottery Results
Laff
(Opens in new window)
ME-TV
(Opens in new window)
Share With Us
More
Vote Now
Contact Us
Internships
Jobs at WPXI
(Opens in new window)
News Team
Our Region's Business
Take Five
UPMC: Community Matters
UPMC: Minutes Matter
Visitor Agreement
Privacy Policy
WPXI Now
Resize:
Drag to Resize Video
Click to Interact
Latest Forecast
Steady rain moves through early Friday; scattered showers in the afternoon will clear overnight
Scattered showers developing Thursday evening
Latest Video Forecast
Video
Scattered light showers to end the workweek
Latest Trending