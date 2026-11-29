You can get better sleep during busy year-end weeks by keeping regular bedtimes, easing into the evening, and making your bedroom more comfortable. A healthcare provider can also help identify why you struggle to rest when changes at home are not enough.

Nearly 30% of American adults reported averaging fewer than seven hours of sleep per day, according to CDC data published in April 2026.

It is easy to see how December can make matters worse. You finish wrapping gifts, check tomorrow's calendar, and suddenly realize it is past midnight. Your alarm is only a few hours away, yet your mind is nowhere near ready for bed.

Getting better sleep does not require clearing your entire calendar. A few thoughtful changes can help you reclaim your evenings without missing the moments that make the season special.

How Can You Improve Your Sleep During the Holidays?

A consistent bedtime and wake-up time can help your body know when to rest. Even during a packed holiday week, a regular sleep routine gives your internal clock a reliable pattern.

The National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute recommends keeping weekday and weekend sleep schedules within about an hour of each other. You can work backward from your morning alarm to decide when your evening activities need to end.

According to the CDC, most adults need at least seven hours of sleep. Allow extra time to settle down rather than expecting to fall asleep the moment your head hits the pillow. Your bedtime deserves the same protection as any other important appointment.

Why Do You Feel More Tired During Winter?

The connection between cold weather and fatigue often involves changes in daylight and activity. Shorter days provide fewer opportunities to spend time outdoors, while chilly temperatures can make your usual walks less appealing.

Reduced daylight can affect the body's internal clock. You may feel sleepy earlier or struggle to become alert in the morning. Getting outside during daylight hours may help keep your sleep-wake cycle on track.

Persistent winter fatigue can also have medical causes. Reduced daylight may play a role in seasonal affective disorder, a form of depression. Ongoing low mood or unusual tiredness deserves medical attention.

Give Your Mind a Clear Stopping Point

Year-end deadlines can follow you into bed. An unfinished shopping list or upcoming family gathering may keep your thoughts racing long after the house becomes quiet.

Setting aside a few minutes to organize tomorrow can ease holiday stress. A simple evening checklist might include:

Writing down three priorities for tomorrow

Setting out clothes or packing your work bag

Moving nonurgent tasks to another day

Once your plans are on paper, you have less reason to rehearse them mentally. Quiet reading or gentle breathing exercises can offer a calm transition into rest.

Pay Attention to Your Evening Food and Drinks

A late holiday dinner or an extra cup of coffee can interfere with your ability to fall asleep. Caffeine can affect sleep for several hours, even when you no longer feel its stimulating effects.

Moving your last caffeinated drink earlier may help you sleep deeper by reducing disruptions. Large meals close to bedtime can also cause discomfort, while alcohol may make you sleepy initially but interrupt rest later in the night. A lighter evening meal or small snack may be more comfortable when dinner runs late.

Make Your Bedroom Work in Your Favor

The right bedroom environment supports your body's natural shift toward sleep. A room that feels too warm, bright, or noisy can make settling down more difficult.

You can create a more restful space with a few simple changes:

Dim lamps before bedtime.

Keep the room comfortably cool.

Silence unnecessary phone notifications.

Block light with curtains or an eye mask.

A dark, quiet room may help you sleep deeper by limiting interruptions. If cold weather and fatigue leave you tempted to turn the heat up high, try comfortable bedding instead of overheating the room.

Know When to Seek Professional Help

A healthy sleep routine may not resolve every problem. Frequent awakenings, loud snoring, or ongoing winter fatigue despite enough time in bed can point to an underlying health issue.

Your healthcare provider can:

Review symptoms

Assess medication effects

Determine whether further testing is needed

Cognitive behavioral therapy for insomnia may also help address ongoing sleep difficulties.

Medication questions deserve separate attention during busy weeks. For example, if you take a prescribed blood thinner, you may want to discuss the advantages of using Xarelto and its risks with your provider.

Xarelto helps prevent or treat certain blood clots, not sleep problems. It carries bleeding risks and should not be stopped without medical guidance.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can You Catch Up on Lost Sleep Over the Weekend?

Extra rest can reduce short-term sleepiness, but one long weekend may not fully reverse the effects of several nights of inadequate sleep. Accumulated missed sleep is sleep debt.

Recovery may take several nights. Allowing more time for rest over the following days is more useful than relying on a single morning to recover from an exhausting week.

Are Afternoon Naps Helpful During Busy Holiday Weeks?

A short nap can improve alertness when holiday stress or extra errands leave you drained. Adults who need daytime rest may benefit from limiting naps to about 20 minutes and taking them earlier in the afternoon.

Longer or later naps may reduce your ability to fall asleep at night. Never rely on a nap alone to manage frequent daytime sleepiness or an ongoing medical issue.

What Should You Do If You Cannot Fall Asleep at Night?

Remaining in bed while watching the clock can increase frustration. If sleep does not come, consider moving to a quiet area and doing something relaxing in dim light. Return to bed when you feel sleepy.

Known as stimulus control, the approach can help rebuild the link between your bed and rest. Recurring difficulty falling asleep warrants a conversation with a healthcare professional.

Make Time for Better Sleep Before the Year Ends

Getting better sleep can make the busiest season feel more manageable. Your health deserves a place on your holiday calendar, too.

Continue exploring our other guides and articles for more practical ways to support your well-being throughout the year.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.