Buyers and sellers can avoid federal tax lien surprises by reviewing public records, ordering a title search, and confirming that a certificate of release has been properly recorded before closing. The IRS filed 214,099 federal tax lien notices in the 2025 fiscal year, underscoring the importance of these checks in preventing unexpected sale delays (Jupid).

You may think that once a tax debt is paid, the matter is settled. The truth is, real estate transactions depend as much on proper paperwork and public records as on the payment itself.

A lien that remains in public records can raise questions for lenders, title companies, and buyers alike.

What Is a Federal Tax Lien Exactly?

A federal tax lien means the IRS has a legal claim against someone's assets due to unpaid federal taxes. This claim can affect the following:

Real estate

Vehicles

Bank accounts

Other personal belongings and financial assets

The IRS may file a public notice of this lien to inform creditors that the taxpayer owes taxes.

A lien does not take your property. Even if it applies to your home, you still own it, but you may find it harder to sell or refinance because of the IRS's legal claim.

A levy, on the other hand, allows the IRS to seize and sell assets to collect unpaid taxes.

How Long Does an IRS Lien Last?

Once the IRS makes a tax assessment, it generally has 10 years to recover the debt. However, certain factors like bankruptcy or a pending offer to settle for less can extend or suspend this period.

A filed notice includes a "Last Day for Refiling Date". This tells you the deadline for the IRS to refile the notice if it needs to keep the lien effective. If the IRS misses this deadline, the notice generally becomes ineffective under its self-releasing provision even if the tax debt remains unpaid.

How Can You Find an Old Federal Tax Lien on a Property?

Although the law does not require a title search for every property purchase in every U.S. state, it is good practice.

To check for old federal tax liens, start by searching the county recorder's public records for any notices. Depending on the system, you can use the property address or owner's name.

This is a useful starting point, but a professional review of the property's legal history by a tax attorney or title company helps ensure you do not miss anything. For example, if you want to understand old tax liens in Chicago, consulting an expert can help explain your options and possible solutions before you move forward.

Do not wait until underwriting or closing to learn that a notice still appears. Early checks give you peace of mind and time to deal with any unexpected findings.

What if an Old Tax Lien Shows Up During a Sale?

The one thing it does not automatically mean is that the real estate transaction will fall apart. The first step is to determine whether the IRS still has a legal claim or not.

A lender or title company may need proof from the seller that they have resolved the claim, and this review can take time. Professional help can make a big difference in finding, requesting, or interpreting records to determine the current status of the lien.

If the taxpayer clears the debt, the IRS issues a Certificate of Release to confirm this. Remember that paying the debt and removing the public notice are two separate things.

If the notice still appears in public records, the person who owed taxes or their representative can request the IRS to withdraw it. The IRS must approve the request, and eligibility requirements apply.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can the IRS Put a Lien on a Home That Is Fully Paid For?

Yes, it can. Just because a home is paid off doesn't mean it's safe from a federal tax lien. If a taxpayer owes money to the IRS, the agency can still claim an interest in the property.

Does an IRS Tax Lien Affect a Spouse's Property?

If only one spouse owes the tax, the IRS generally cannot place a lien on a house or other assets that belong solely to the other spouse. However, if they own a house together, the IRS may place a lien on the share belonging to the spouse who owes the tax.

State laws also matter. In community property states, the IRS may be able to claim property owned by both spouses, even if only one owes the tax. If both spouses filed a joint tax return, they are generally both responsible for the debt.

Can the IRS File More Than One Tax Lien Against the Same Person?

Yes. The IRS ties federal tax liens to unpaid tax liabilities, not individuals as a whole. If someone has unpaid taxes from multiple tax years, the IRS may file separate lien notices covering different tax periods.

Reviewing the filing dates and tax years listed on each notice can help determine whether one release resolves all liabilities or only part of the debt.

Can Title Insurance Protect Against Tax Lien Problems?

Title insurance does not remove a federal tax lien or pay a tax debt owed by the seller. However, it may protect against financial losses due to an undiscovered lien and other title problems, including the following:

Undisclosed heirs

Forged documents

Errors in public records

Certain ownership disputes

Coverage depends on the policy terms and exclusions, so read the policy carefully.

Why Details Matter When It Comes to a Federal Tax Lien

Paying a tax debt does not always remove the original federal tax lien notice from public records. Missing documentation or unresolved record issues can all complicate a property sale. Buyers and sellers can avoid unnecessary delays and stress by ordering a title search early and confirming that the certificate of release has been properly recorded.

Want to learn more about property ownership, title issues, and related legal matters? Visit our website for additional information and helpful resources.

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