A failing water heater won't just stop working without sending you any warning signs. You might notice the water looks rusty or fails to get hot. Watch out for the signs of a failing water heater instead of waiting until yours breaks down to call a plumber to fix it.

According to the University of Maryland Extension, water heating can account for up to 20% of the energy an average home uses.

That's a significant figure, and it may even go higher if you have a faulty system. If your heater no longer works like it did when you first started using it, there's a good chance it might be failing.

Can You Still Use Water if the Water Heater Is Broken?

Yes. You can usually still use water if your water heater stops working. Your cold-water supply will just keep working, but you won't get any hot water.

You'll still be able to flush your toilets or use cold water for other things in your home. Once you notice your heater is broken, don't start pulling it apart.

Leave it alone to avoid safety issues until a plumber comes by to fix it. Always put your safety first before repairing water heaters.

What's the Average Cost to Replace a Water Heater?

The cost of replacing a water heater depends on several factors. These are:

The unit you've chosen for replacement

Size of the tank

The time and skills the installation calls for

When the plumber is inspecting your unit to plan for repairs, they may notice you have broken pipes or an outdated electrical connection. If you need to replace these, your cost may go up.

Spot the Signs of a Failing Water Heater

Your water heater will rarely fail suddenly without acting up first. When you pay enough attention, you can see the signs.

Be careful and ensure you also call a plumber early. Use their findings to know if you should repair or replace the water heater.

Rusty or Discolored Hot Water

Clean hot water shouldn't look brown, reddish, or rusty. If you notice such water running out of your tap or shower, there might be corrosion inside your water heater. Try running cold water from another faucet and compare the results.

If only your hot water looks discolored, this means the issue is in your water heating system. Getting an inspection helps you figure out which part needs to be fixed exactly. You'll probably only need to get a new water heater anode rod if it's the only one affected.

There's Strange Noise Coming From Your Tank

A water heater should run without making any weird noises at all times. If you've recently been hearing a water heater popping noise, it could mean you have sediment buildup in the tank.

Mineral deposits will create a popping sound as they heat up. You might also hear rumbling as the heater works harder to warm your water. Never ignore such noises because your water heater will only keep wearing down.

Call a plumber and tell them what you've noticed. They'll figure out if you need a new tank. Cleaning the sediment out is also a good option if it hasn't caused any damage.

Your Hot Water Doesn't Last as Long

Has your shower suddenly started turning cold even before you're done? You could be dealing with a failing water heater.

A water heater that's in good condition should provide enough hot water for your usual daily needs. If you suddenly struggle to get through a shower without running out, something might be wrong.

Water heater sediment buildup might be causing you to run out of hot water much faster. Minerals usually start building up in your tank slowly. They then reduce the space available for hot water.

The issue could also be caused by a faulty heating element or thermostat.

Instead of guessing what could be wrong, let a plumber inspect your unit. They'll let you know whether a repair will fix the issue. In case you need a new unit, ask them to help you pick one that will serve your household well.

Water Pools Around the Base of the Tank

Water collecting around your water heater is never something you should ignore. It might be happening because of a:

Leak

Loose connection

Damaged tank

If you're dealing with a loose connection, a plumber will probably be able to fix it quickly. However, a leaking tank is a different story entirely.

When you decide to replace it, ensure you check the first-hour rating of the water heater. It tells you how much hot water the heater can provide. Get a unit that will meet your needs.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Long Does a Water Heater Usually Last?

A water heater's lifespan depends on its type, water quality, and how often you use it. Maintaining your tank as often as you should can help you keep it working well for longer.

You'll still need to replace it once it hits its lifespan. Start planning for a replacement if you've had to repair your tank several times.

Why Does My Hot Water Smell Like Rotten Eggs?

There might be bacteria reacting with minerals inside the water heater. Once your anode rod starts wearing out, it can cause a similar problem.

Don't ignore any strong or unusual smell. Let a plumber come by for an inspection before you start shopping around for a new unit or a replacement part.

Should I Turn Off My Water Heater if It's Leaking?

Yes. If you have an electric model, switch off the power at the breaker if you can do so safely. Manufacturers of gas models often provide instructions on what to do in such cases, too.

When you're turning off your water heater, stay away from any water pooling around it. You also shouldn't try to repair it on your own.

Know When Your Water Heater Is About to Fail

The signs of a failing water heater can be as subtle as discolored water. Others, like loud noises, are quite hard to ignore. When you notice such signs, let an expert know. They'll inspect your unit and water supply, then let you know what you should do.

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