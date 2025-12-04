You may want to know about the top World Cup players you should keep an eye on in 2026 if you love soccer or are just starting to get into it. Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe, and Erling Haaland are among the top players most people in Boston will be looking forward to seeing on the pitch.

According to Inside Fifa, the 2022 FIFA World Cup engaged 5 billion people. A lot of people love soccer and look forward to big tournaments like the upcoming one.

As we approach 2026, you may be curious about who you should pay attention to.

How Many Teams Are in The World Cup 2026?

You're likely to witness some teams that have never reached a World Cup tournament before. The large number will give more nations a fair chance to show what they can do on a global stage. Some of the squads you've watched play before may also be on the field.

The 2026 soccer tournament might end up being very fun and unpredictable. Due to the extended format, you may find some teams you thought would make it to the final stages being eliminated early, and others making it to the final stages. Expect to see:

New styles of play

Rising football talents

Surprising lineups

The performance of top players may even be better because they have more people cheering them on.

How Many Venues Will Be Used In 2026?

The stadium list includes historic sites like Estadio Azteca, so you can get a ticket to explore these areas while watching soccer. Massive crowds in modern stadiums are expected in areas like Dallas and New York. The venues will be spread across the following countries:

United States

Canada

Mexico

Each of these regions has unique altitudes and weather conditions. The type of fans may also influence the outcome of some matches.

Top World Cup Players to Watch in 2026

You can figure out the top soccer stars to watch to start building some excitement for the World Cup. If you love veterans, you may be looking forward to seeing how they'll perform against new icons.

Kylian Mbappe

Mbappe will be one of the fastest and sharpest scorers you should be watching out for from now on. A lot of defenders find it hard to keep up with his pace.

You can clearly tell Mbappe thrives in big games by just looking at his national team record and club form. A lot of fans love his style, and he holds the French team together.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Many Ronaldo fans will have mixed feelings seeing him play in the 2026 World Cup since he says it's probably his last one. He has a drive to compete at his age and inspires a lot of future soccer legends.

Ronaldo was the top scorer in his league. The only thing missing from his legendary career is a World Cup title with Portugal. If you've been his fan for a while, you already know he has a lot of passion, and every match he shows up for will carry a lot of emotion.

Jude Bellingham

Bellingham is among the young soccer stars you should expect to see during the 2026 World Cup. He has already proved himself by helping Real Madrid win a league title and a Champions League. He's known for:

Calm passes

Fearless dribbling

Composure when there's a lot of pressure

He will likely offer great strategy and the support his team needs to navigate the World Cup.

Erling Haaland

Norway will have one of the most feared scorers in soccer playing in the upcoming World Cup. Haaland has helped his national team reach a major tournament, making a lot of fans root for him.

There will be many strong defense players in the World Cup. Expect to see Haaland put up a fight against them to deliver many highlight moments.

Potential Bonus: Lionel Messi

Messi has been playing for Argentina since 2005, and he's a magician with the ball. A lot of people love him because he has a unique touch and pace control when on the field.

His creativity hasn't faded to date. The veteran player wowed a lot of fans during the Copa América in 2024. His leadership also helps younger and upcoming soccer stars stay confident.

Even though he hasn't fully decided if he will play, he says he's assessing his physical condition day by day.

Local supporters curious about the tournament can check where to find reliable info on 2026 football venues and tickets at Hellotickets.com.

Frequently Asked Questions

Will Travel Distances Affect Player Performance?

Yes. The 2026 World Cup will be across three large countries. Expect players to be affected by:

Weather swings

Long flights

Altitude shifts

Some players don't have much of an issue playing after traveling. Some struggle to adjust because they haven't been part of club play for long.

Which Teams Could Surprise Viewers in 2026?

Young players often surprise a lot of people when it comes to World Cup tournaments. Opponents may be shocked by:

Japan

Georgia

Morrocco

United States

Colombia

Most of these teams have been showing steady progress over the past few years. Countries that have never been in the tournament will have more confidence due to the expanded number of teams playing.

Why Do Some Young Players Rise So Quickly on the Global Stage?

Strong training. Elite clubs have some of the best coaches in the world and unique game plans. If a young player gets the golden chance to be in such a club before the World Cup, the chances of them shining are quite high.

It's easy for a player to be confident after playing against a big team at a young age. A lot of upcoming players don't have a lot of past injuries. Their energy level is also high.

Know the Top World Cup Players to Watch

Each game will be more fun to watch once you know about the World Cup players to watch in 2026.

Some of the youngest players will have a chance to show the world their talent on big stages. Supporters look forward to seeing if players who are still undecided, like Messi, will participate in the tournament.

You should expect surprising performances with the high number of teams playing. Visit our page for more sports updates.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.