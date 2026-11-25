Two offices with similar square footage can have completely different contract cleaning prices depending on the expected level of service and how the commercial space is utilized. The largest expense in a commercial cleaning budget is labor. Janitorial work that requires more labor hours is often more costly.

The Grand View Research reports that the janitorial services market size in the United States is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 3.3% from 2026 to 2033. This growth is attributed to the increased demand for specialized cleaning services that ensure an organized and sanitary working environment.

Honest commercial cleaning companies will give you a detailed quote that factors in the number of restrooms, traffic, floor types, and other variables.

What Factors Influence Contract Cleaning Prices of an Office?

Two office cleaning providers can survey the same building and offer completely different janitorial service costs. Commercial cleaning rates per square foot can be misleading as they ignore the cleaning frequency and restroom load. Additionally, pricing an office cleaning job per square foot may vary in different regions.

Below are some factors that determine office cleaning costs.

Labor Hours on Site

The number of times that the janitorial company will need to visit your office and how many hours they work form the largest part of the office cleaning quote. The working period depends on what exactly should be cleaned, the number of people using the office, and how big the space is.

For instance, a commercial area with two toilets and a kitchenette may require less cleaning time compared to one with a canteen and several washrooms.

Frequency of Services

Different office spaces require varying levels of cleaning services. The office cleaning scope plays a huge role in the janitorial service costs charged. Here are some basic tasks included in most janitorial programs:

Dusting surfaces

Cleaning washrooms

Mopping and vacuuming floors

Emptying trash

How often the services above are offered differs substantially from one office to another. For example, an administrative working space that receives less traffic may only require specific services on certain days of the week. A busy medical office, on the other hand, needs floor care and washroom cleaning daily.

Additional Cleaning Charges and Value

Carpet cleaning, floor care, washing windows, and deep cleaning may not be included in a commercial cleaning budget. Enquire whether the cleaning company provides supplies or whether you'll have to purchase the necessary equipment and products.

Additionally, the value of an office cleaning provider depends on supervision, staffing, consistency, and training. Ensure all factors are included in the quote before settling on your preferred cleaning company.

What Are the Common Mistakes When Pricing an Office Cleaning Contract?

Most janitorial service providers lose money on jobs they wrongly price. Below are some common mistakes to avoid:

Treating Every Room as an Average

Busy spaces such as kitchens and restrooms require more work and time compared to open office areas. It's important that you split the commercial building into different zones and assign different labor hours depending on the quantity of work required.

Omitting the Cost of Travel

A small office located far from your area requires cleaning staff to travel for a while, which forms part of the service window. Indicate the mobilization and mileage separately on the office cleaning quote.

Assuming Work Done After Regular Hours Is Free

Delays in accessing the office, security protocols, and restricted windows may consume the paid labor hours. Ensure you include these delays in your contract cleaning prices.

Failing to Factor in a Changing Scope

In case the working conditions change, or the client requests additional tasks, quote it as an estimate and clearly state the assumptions. This action will protect you from undercharging when the office cleaning scope changes.

Pricing Periodic Tasks Together With Recurring Services

Work such as floor care, carpet extraction, interior glass, and high-dusting requires its own separate allowance. Bundling them up means they won't be accounted for in the monthly rate.

Why Is Labor More Important Than Square Footage in Contract Cleaning Prices?

The size of the office matters; however, it's the people who do the cleaning job, hence making labor essential. A cleaning company with stable staffing has a high likelihood of getting consistent jobs from offices, which influences the pricing.

Moreover, providers of janitorial services who invest in training, competitive employment practices, and respectful treatment have less turnover, and this affects the costs.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Can Commercial Offices Ensure They Get Competitive and Fair Pricing for Cleaning Services?

Offices shouldn't settle on the first proposal they get. It's important to compare the contract cleaning prices of at least three companies and be on the lookout for outliers. Do some research to check whether the cleaning company is paying workers' compensation and payroll taxes.

Other ways to ensure you get fair pricing include:

Prioritizing consistency and value over the lowest price

Asking the cleaning company to provide a well-detailed scope of work

Requesting potential companies to do an on-site walk-through of the office instead of offering estimates over the phone

Does a Low Office Cleaning Quote Mean the Quality Is Poor?

No, a cleaning company that quotes low janitorial service costs can offer exceptional value when the price is realistic and matches the needs of the office. Getting a high price doesn't always mean the company offers better services.

Additionally, the cost of cleaning an office daily may be less than a weekly or bi-weekly session. This is because daily cleaning avoids accumulation of grime, dirt, and dust, so the cleaning staff simply need to do routine maintenance. However, weekly cleaning requires cleaners to spend more time deep-cleaning washrooms and scrubbing stubborn stains, taking more labor hours.

What's Included in a Cleaning Contract?

Aside from price, an office cleaning contract should contain other factors. These are:

A defined office cleaning scope of work

Safety and health provisions

Quality standards

Liability and insurance terms

Ensure Fair Contract Cleaning Prices That Entail More Than Just the Square Footage

Contract cleaning prices based solely on square footage may not always be accurate. The most important factor to consider in an office cleaning quote is labor. Cleaning tasks that take up more labor are more costly than those that require less time.

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This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.