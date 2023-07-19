Contact Us

WPXI-TV appreciates feedback from our viewers. Feel free to write, call or email us with your comments, questions and concerns about our news broadcasts, programming or other issues. We receive a large amount of email on a daily basis, so we will try to respond as quickly as possible, but it may not always be immediate.

To submit a news tip by email, send a message to desk@wpxi.com. You can send text, photos and video – and please include your name and a phone number where we can call you back.

To submit a tip to 11 Investigates, CLICK HERE.

Mailing Address

4145 Evergreen Road

Pittsburgh, PA 15214





Email Us

Call Us

To reach WPXI by phone, please call (412) 237-1100.

If you would like to make a comment or share a suggestion about NBC network programming, please visit NBC.com.

Reporting Technical Issues

To reach our Technical Hotline, please call (412) 918-8181.

About Us

WPXI-TV is your source for breaking news, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh. The local NBC affiliate is owned by Atlanta-based Cox Media Group.

Since 1994, PCNC- Pittsburgh Cable News Channel has served the communities of Pittsburgh and the surrounding region by providing viewers with up-to-the minute news, weather and talk programming.

To learn more about NightTalk on PCNC, CLICK HERE.

Cox Media Group