The 30 most popular homes for sale in Philadelphia

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.

To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Philadelphia metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.

#1. 1466 E Wilt St, Philadelphia, PA 19125

- Views: 4,300

- List price: $325,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 840

- Price per square foot: $386.90

#2. 2820 Hillcrest Rd, Drexel Hill, PA 19026

- Views: 3,279

- List price: $271,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,032

- Price per square foot: $89.68

#3. 42 W Bells Mill Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19118

- Views: 2,210

- List price: $2,739,000

- Beds: 7 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 5,535

- Price per square foot: $494.85

#4. 2418 Rosewood Ln, Havertown, PA 19083

- Views: 2,153

- List price: $634,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,151

- Price per square foot: $295.17

#5. 188 W Albemarle Ave, Lansdowne, PA 19050

- Views: 2,062

- List price: $265,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,744

- Price per square foot: $151.95

#6. 412 Gorsuch St, Folsom, PA 19033

- Views: 2,058

- List price: $349,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,601

- Price per square foot: $218.55

#7. 2033 Naudain St, Philadelphia, PA 19146

- Views: 1,966

- List price: $1,650,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,239

- Price per square foot: $736.94

#8. 13 Princeton Rd, Havertown, PA 19083

- Views: 1,929

- List price: $995,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,700

- Price per square foot: $368.52

#9. 258 Lee Cir, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010

- Views: 1,892

- List price: $829,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,348

- Price per square foot: $353.45

#10. 501 E Sedgwick St, Philadelphia, PA 19119

- Views: 1,697

- List price: $1,050,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 5 | Square feet: 5,378

- Price per square foot: $195.24

#11. 399 Sycamore, Mls Media, PA 19063

- Views: 1,664

- List price: $1,045,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 3,982

- Price per square foot: $262.43

#12. 8023 Seminole St, Philadelphia, PA 19118

- Views: 1,597

- List price: $939,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,720

- Price per square foot: $345.22

#13. 202 Barren Rd, Newtown Square, PA 19073

- Views: 1,566

- List price: $525,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,728

- Price per square foot: $303.82

#14. 324 Brookline Blvd, Havertown, PA 19083

- Views: 1,546

- List price: $939,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,002

- Price per square foot: $312.79

#15. 1529 Brierwood Rd, Havertown, PA 19083

- Views: 1,497

- List price: $415,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,696

- Price per square foot: $244.69

#16. 4305 Terrace St, Philadelphia, PA 19128

- Views: 1,496

- List price: $595,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,000

- Price per square foot: $198.33

#17. 10 Fox Chase Cir, Newtown Square, PA 19073

- Views: 1,487

- List price: $895,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,420

- Price per square foot: $369.83

#18. 8401 Saint Martins Ln, Philadelphia, PA 19118

- Views: 1,477

- List price: $1,980,000

- Beds: 7 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 4,800

- Price per square foot: $412.50

#19. 1372 Brookstone Dr, Garnet Valley, PA 19060

- Views: 1,466

- List price: $948,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 4,344

- Price per square foot: $218.23

#20. 224 French Rd, Newtown Square, PA 19073

- Views: 1,449

- List price: $850,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 3,416

- Price per square foot: $248.83

#21. 1 E Brookhaven Rd, Wallingford, PA 19086

- Views: 1,423

- List price: $700,000

- Beds: 6 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,108

- Price per square foot: $225.23

#22. 1102 Childs Ave, Drexel Hill, PA 19026

- Views: 1,391

- List price: $475,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,827

- Price per square foot: $168.02

#23. 3408B Goshen Rd, Newtown Square, PA 19073

- Views: 1,390

- List price: $1,445,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 6,974

- Price per square foot: $207.20

#24. 2409 Belmont Ave, Ardmore, PA 19003

- Views: 1,382

- List price: $525,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 1,599

- Price per square foot: $328.33

#25. 729 Edmonds Ave, Drexel Hill, PA 19026

- Views: 1,358

- List price: $350,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,184

- Price per square foot: $160.26

#26. 412 N Rolling Rd, Springfield, PA 19064

- Views: 1,312

- List price: $675,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 3,379

- Price per square foot: $199.76

#27. 261 Harvey Rd, Chadds Ford, PA 19317

- Views: 1,306

- List price: $989,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,818

- Price per square foot: $350.96

#28. 501 E Manoa Rd, Havertown, PA 19083

- Views: 1,284

- List price: $875,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,251

- Price per square foot: $269.15

#29. 307 Moylan Ave, Media, PA 19063

- Views: 1,282

- List price: $575,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,466

- Price per square foot: $392.22

#30. 4029-33 Apalogen Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19129

- Views: 1,251

- List price: $1,690,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 4,128

- Price per square foot: $409.40

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.