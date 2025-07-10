Stacker compiled a list of the best public middle schools in the Pittsburgh metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses five weighted factors for its rankings: academics grade, teachers grade, district overall grade, culture & diversity grade, and parent / student surveys. You can read more about the methodology here.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

#10. Peters Township Middle School

- School grades: 6-8

- Location: Peters Township School District, PA

- Enrollment: 925 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

Rido // Shutterstock

#9. Carson Middle School

- School grades: 6-8

- Location: North Allegheny School District, PA

- Enrollment: 648 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

SeventyFour // Shutterstock

#8. Mellon Middle School

- School grades: 6-8

- Location: Mt. Lebanon School District, PA

- Enrollment: 631 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Rido // Shutterstock

#7. South Fayette Middle School

- School grades: 6-8

- Location: South Fayette Township School District, PA

- Enrollment: 844 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Inside Creative House // Shutterstock

#6. Boyce Middle School

- School grades: 5-6

- Location: Upper St. Clair School District, PA

- Enrollment: 619 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Inside Creative House // Shutterstock

#5. Jefferson Middle School

- School grades: 6-8

- Location: Mt. Lebanon School District, PA

- Enrollment: 601 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A // Shutterstock

#4. Fort Couch Middle School

- School grades: 7-8

- Location: Upper St. Clair School District, PA

- Enrollment: 619 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#3. Dorseyville Middle School

- School grades: 6-8

- Location: Fox Chapel Area School District, PA

- Enrollment: 960 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

GUNDAM_Ai // Shutterstock

#2. Ingomar Middle School

- School grades: 6-8

- Location: North Allegheny School District, PA

- Enrollment: 530 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#1. Marshall Middle School

- School grades: 6-8

- Location: North Allegheny School District, PA

- Enrollment: 820 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+