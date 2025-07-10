Stacker compiled a list of the best public middle schools in the Pittsburgh metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses five weighted factors for its rankings: academics grade, teachers grade, district overall grade, culture & diversity grade, and parent / student surveys. You can read more about the methodology here.
#10. Peters Township Middle School
- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Peters Township School District, PA
- Enrollment: 925 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#9. Carson Middle School
- School grades: 6-8
- Location: North Allegheny School District, PA
- Enrollment: 648 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#8. Mellon Middle School
- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Mt. Lebanon School District, PA
- Enrollment: 631 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#7. South Fayette Middle School
- School grades: 6-8
- Location: South Fayette Township School District, PA
- Enrollment: 844 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#6. Boyce Middle School
- School grades: 5-6
- Location: Upper St. Clair School District, PA
- Enrollment: 619 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#5. Jefferson Middle School
- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Mt. Lebanon School District, PA
- Enrollment: 601 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#4. Fort Couch Middle School
- School grades: 7-8
- Location: Upper St. Clair School District, PA
- Enrollment: 619 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#3. Dorseyville Middle School
- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Fox Chapel Area School District, PA
- Enrollment: 960 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#2. Ingomar Middle School
- School grades: 6-8
- Location: North Allegheny School District, PA
- Enrollment: 530 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#1. Marshall Middle School
- School grades: 6-8
- Location: North Allegheny School District, PA
- Enrollment: 820 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+