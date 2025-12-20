Michelin's Bib Gourmand distinction highlights restaurants that serve exceptional food at a good value—places where you can enjoy a memorable meal without the splurge of a fine-dining price tag. Stacker compiled a list of Bib Gourmand restaurants in Philadelphia using the Michelin Guide, offering a taste of quality and creativity across the city's dining scene. Keep reading to see which spots made the list in 2025.

Angelo's

- Cuisine: American, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 736 S. 9th St., Philadelphia, PA, 19147, USA

Del Rossi's

- Cuisine: American, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 538 N. 4th St., Philadelphia, PA, 19123, USA

Royal Sushi & Izakaya

- Cuisine: Japanese, Izakaya

- Price: $$

- Address: 780 S. 2nd St., Philadelphia, PA, 19147, USA

Fiorella

- Cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$

- Address: 817 Christian St., Philadelphia, PA, 19147, USA

Famous 4th Street Delicatessen

- Cuisine: Deli

- Price: $

- Address: 700 S. 4th St., Philadelphia, PA, 19147, USA

Dizengoff

- Cuisine: Israeli

- Price: $$

- Address: 1625 Sansom St., Philadelphia, PA, 19103, USA

Dalessandro's

- Cuisine: American

- Price: $

- Address: 600 Wendover St., Philadelphia, PA, 19128, USA

El Chingon

- Cuisine: Mexican

- Price: $$

- Address: 1524 S. 10th St., Philadelphia, PA, 19147, USA

Sally

- Cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $$

- Address: 2229 Spruce St., Philadelphia, PA, 19103, USA

Pizzeria Beddia

- Cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $$

- Address: 1313 N. Lee St., Philadelphia, PA, 19122, USA

