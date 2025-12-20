Michelin's Bib Gourmand distinction highlights restaurants that serve exceptional food at a good value—places where you can enjoy a memorable meal without the splurge of a fine-dining price tag. Stacker compiled a list of Bib Gourmand restaurants in Philadelphia using the Michelin Guide, offering a taste of quality and creativity across the city's dining scene. Keep reading to see which spots made the list in 2025.
Angelo's
- Cuisine: American, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 736 S. 9th St., Philadelphia, PA, 19147, USA
Del Rossi's
- Cuisine: American, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 538 N. 4th St., Philadelphia, PA, 19123, USA
Royal Sushi & Izakaya
- Cuisine: Japanese, Izakaya
- Price: $$
- Address: 780 S. 2nd St., Philadelphia, PA, 19147, USA
Fiorella
- Cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$
- Address: 817 Christian St., Philadelphia, PA, 19147, USA
Famous 4th Street Delicatessen
- Cuisine: Deli
- Price: $
- Address: 700 S. 4th St., Philadelphia, PA, 19147, USA
Dizengoff
- Cuisine: Israeli
- Price: $$
- Address: 1625 Sansom St., Philadelphia, PA, 19103, USA
Dalessandro's
- Cuisine: American
- Price: $
- Address: 600 Wendover St., Philadelphia, PA, 19128, USA
El Chingon
- Cuisine: Mexican
- Price: $$
- Address: 1524 S. 10th St., Philadelphia, PA, 19147, USA
Sally
- Cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$
- Address: 2229 Spruce St., Philadelphia, PA, 19103, USA
Pizzeria Beddia
- Cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$
- Address: 1313 N. Lee St., Philadelphia, PA, 19122, USA
