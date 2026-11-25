Stacker compiled a list of the cheapest gas stations in Pennsylvania using data from Gas Buddy. Gas stations are ranked by the lowest regular fuel price.
#1. BJ's
- Address: 540 Gateway Ave , Chambersburg, PA
- Price: $3.33
#1. Walmart (tie)
- Address: 9300 PA-61, Coal Twp, PA
- Price: $3.33
#1. Walmart (tie)
- Address: 1730 Lincoln Way E, Chambersburg, PA
- Price: $3.33
#4. Costco
- Address: 791 N Krocks Rd, Allentown, PA
- Price: $3.34
#4. Binny Mart (tie)
- Address: 4481 Mauch Chunk Rd, Ballietsville, PA
- Price: $3.34
#4. Raceway (tie)
- Address: 2245 Old Post Rd, Coplay, PA
- Price: $3.34
#7. Weis Markets
- Address: 339 W Walnut St, Shamokin, PA
- Price: $3.36
#8. Racetrack Fuel
- Address: 2562 PA-309, Orefield, PA
- Price: $3.37
#9. Sam's Club
- Address: 901 Airport Center Dr, Allentown, PA
- Price: $3.39
#9. Racetrack (tie)
- Address: 2350 Linden St, Bethlehem, PA
- Price: $3.39