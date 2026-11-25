Stacker compiled a list of the cheapest gas stations in Pennsylvania using data from Gas Buddy. Gas stations are ranked by the lowest regular fuel price.

#1. BJ's

- Address: 540 Gateway Ave , Chambersburg, PA

- Price: $3.33

#1. Walmart (tie)

- Address: 9300 PA-61, Coal Twp, PA

- Price: $3.33

#1. Walmart (tie)

- Address: 1730 Lincoln Way E, Chambersburg, PA

- Price: $3.33

#4. Costco

- Address: 791 N Krocks Rd, Allentown, PA

- Price: $3.34

#4. Binny Mart (tie)

- Address: 4481 Mauch Chunk Rd, Ballietsville, PA

- Price: $3.34

#4. Raceway (tie)

- Address: 2245 Old Post Rd, Coplay, PA

- Price: $3.34

#7. Weis Markets

- Address: 339 W Walnut St, Shamokin, PA

- Price: $3.36

#8. Racetrack Fuel

- Address: 2562 PA-309, Orefield, PA

- Price: $3.37

#9. Sam's Club

- Address: 901 Airport Center Dr, Allentown, PA

- Price: $3.39

#9. Racetrack (tie)

- Address: 2350 Linden St, Bethlehem, PA

- Price: $3.39