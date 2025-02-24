Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.

The typical home value in the United States was $356,776 in January, 2.6% higher than the year before.

High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of February 20, the

sits at 6.85%.

Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Allentown metro area using data from Zillow. Charts show the monthly typical home value since January 2018. Data was available for 42 cities and towns.

#30. West Easton, PA

- Typical home value: $245,521

- 1-year price change: +6.8%

- 5-year price change: +64.0%

#29. Lehighton, PA

- Typical home value: $254,595

- 1-year price change: +5.4%

- 5-year price change: +61.7%

#28. Catasauqua, PA

- Typical home value: $262,417

- 1-year price change: +5.4%

- 5-year price change: +58.9%

#27. Portland, PA

- Typical home value: $262,519

- 1-year price change: +8.2%

- 5-year price change: +61.3%

#26. Jim Thorpe, PA

- Typical home value: $262,875

- 1-year price change: +4.5%

- 5-year price change: +75.7%

#25. Freemansburg, PA

- Typical home value: $271,600

- 1-year price change: +6.0%

- 5-year price change: +69.5%

#24. Pen Argyl, PA

- Typical home value: $281,775

- 1-year price change: +6.6%

- 5-year price change: +53.5%

#23. Allentown, PA

- Typical home value: $287,328

- 1-year price change: +6.0%

- 5-year price change: +60.6%

#22. Bangor, PA

- Typical home value: $302,270

- 1-year price change: +5.6%

- 5-year price change: +56.0%

#21. Slatington, PA

- Typical home value: $310,442

- 1-year price change: +5.7%

- 5-year price change: +54.3%

#20. Phillipsburg, NJ

- Typical home value: $318,983

- 1-year price change: +6.1%

- 5-year price change: +63.1%

#19. Walnutport, PA

- Typical home value: $320,717

- 1-year price change: +6.7%

- 5-year price change: +53.8%

#18. Coplay, PA

- Typical home value: $321,753

- 1-year price change: +6.5%

- 5-year price change: +55.2%

#17. Northampton, PA

- Typical home value: $322,250

- 1-year price change: +5.1%

- 5-year price change: +55.5%

#16. Bethlehem, PA

- Typical home value: $327,929

- 1-year price change: +4.8%

- 5-year price change: +51.1%

#15. Wind Gap, PA

- Typical home value: $338,104

- 1-year price change: +5.5%

- 5-year price change: +53.6%

#14. Bath, PA

- Typical home value: $342,043

- 1-year price change: +5.2%

- 5-year price change: +53.0%

#13. Easton, PA

- Typical home value: $343,002

- 1-year price change: +5.8%

- 5-year price change: +51.1%

#12. Hellertown, PA

- Typical home value: $344,074

- 1-year price change: +5.4%

- 5-year price change: +52.2%

#11. Emmaus, PA

- Typical home value: $358,306

- 1-year price change: +5.0%

- 5-year price change: +49.2%

#10. Belvidere, NJ

- Typical home value: $367,912

- 1-year price change: +7.6%

- 5-year price change: +57.2%

#9. Nazareth, PA

- Typical home value: $405,963

- 1-year price change: +4.4%

- 5-year price change: +47.8%

#8. Macungie, PA

- Typical home value: $414,252

- 1-year price change: +4.1%

- 5-year price change: +48.8%

#7. Tatamy, PA

- Typical home value: $449,268

- 1-year price change: +5.6%

- 5-year price change: +51.2%

#6. Breinigsville, PA

- Typical home value: $454,863

- 1-year price change: +4.3%

- 5-year price change: +50.5%

#5. Coopersburg, PA

- Typical home value: $462,142

- 1-year price change: +4.5%

- 5-year price change: +45.9%

#4. Hackettstown, NJ

- Typical home value: $462,566

- 1-year price change: +7.4%

- 5-year price change: +54.5%

#3. Hardwick Township, NJ

- Typical home value: $462,746

- 1-year price change: +3.5%

- 5-year price change: +47.0%

#2. Schnecksville, PA

- Typical home value: $468,280

- 1-year price change: +6.2%

- 5-year price change: +51.8%

#1. Blairstown Township, NJ

- Typical home value: $474,265

- 1-year price change: +6.3%

- 5-year price change: +48.7%

