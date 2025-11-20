For the first time since 2010, the poverty rate in America shot up dramatically in 2022, according to data from the Census Bureau. That means more Americans can't afford basic needs like food, clothing, shelter, and utilities than has been the case in more than a decade.

But the situation isn't just affecting Americans living in poverty. United Way uses the term ALICE to refer to the increasing number of people who are asset-limited, income-constrained, and employed but are still not able to afford their basic needs. In 2021, 13% of Americans earned below the federal poverty level but many more, 29%, fell under the ALICE umbrella, according to the grassroots movement United for ALICE.

A study published in August 2022 from Brandeis University found that more than 75% of low-income families working full-time cannot cover the cost of basic needs. What's more, fewer than 1 in 5 low-income Hispanic and Black families in particular are able to afford the costs of a household budget. "Full-time work alone isn't enough to cover the everyday essentials most families need to support themselves," the study's lead author, Pamela Joshi, who holds a doctorate in social policy, said in a statement.

If you're looking for ways to help, particularly as the temperatures drop and the holidays approach, consider cleaning out your closet and donating a coat to those in need. To help point you in the right direction, Stacker compiled a list of coat drives near Philadelphia using data from One Warm Coat, a nonprofit that provides free coats to children and adults in need across America. Since 1992, they've given out more than 7.85 million coats.

"This is one very small way to take a step forward and do something very tangible," One Warm Coat CEO Beth Amodio told USA Today in October 2023. "It's impossible to change the world. But it is possible to change one person's experience, one person at a time."

Read on to find out where you can contribute.

Nationalities Service Center

- Address: 1216 Arch St Floor 4, Philadelphia, PA 19107

NSC

- Address: 1216 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Saint John's Hospice

- Address: 1221 Race St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

J.Crew - Walnut Street

- Address: 1719 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Broad Street Ministry

- Address: 315 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Link in the Chain Community Outreach

- Address: 1800 JFK Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Open Hearts Cafe - The Church of the Holy Trinity

- Address: 1904 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA, PA 19103

HIAS Pennsylvania

- Address: 600 Chestnut Street, Suite 500B, Philadelphia, PA 19106

Bethesda Project

- Address: 907 Hamilton St, Philadelphia, PA 19123

South Street Resource Hub at Puentes de Salud

- Address: 1700 South Street, Philadelphia, Pa 19146

Crescent Foundation

- Address: PO Box 7945, Philadelphia, PA 19101

Philadelphia Martin Luther King Jr. Association for Nonviolence Inc.

- Address: 3001 Walnut St Fl 7, Philadelphia, PA 19104

Little Legacy Learning Center

- Address: 715 W Girard Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19123

SEAMAAC

- Address: 1711 South Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19148

United Communities Southeast Philadelphia

- Address: 2029 S 8th St, Philadelphia, PA 19148