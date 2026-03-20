Clark Howard: The tool to help you find free college tuition

New research from The Washington Post has identified a list of colleges across the United States that offer free tuition to students who meet specific eligibility requirements.

Consumer Advisor Clark Howard is highlighting the research as a tool to help families manage the high costs of a college education.

The research identifies various programs where students may qualify for zero-cost tuition based on factors such as household income or academic achievement.

“Yeah, I know, it sounds like a gimmick, a con, a rip-off,” Consumer Advisor Clark Howard said. “This is the real deal.”

The specific requirements for these programs vary by institution. Some schools focus on the financial needs of the family, while others reward high academic performance.

Howard noted that these opportunities are becoming more frequent, though many families are unaware they exist.

Families looking to explore these options can find a link to the original research on Clark.com.

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