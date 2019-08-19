0 Florida photographer makes mock 'back-to-school' ads with students in bulletproof vests

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - A Florida photographer and graphic designer is getting attention for images that look like back-to-school fashion ads but feature kids in bulletproof gear.

Richard Johnson said he is trying to send a message: Let's do something to end school shootings.

The pictures of gleeful kids, sporting big smiles in the fake back-to-school sale ads, show them along with all the gear they need to be ready for another year, including bulletproof vests and backpacks.

The advertisements aren't real, of course, but they do show real kids wearing real armored book bags.

"These mock-up ads aren't that far-fetched," Johnson told WESH.

Johnson said he hopes they evoke real feelings and reactions.

"This is not pro-gun. This is not anti-gun. This is anti-children getting shot at school," said Johnson.

Johnson created the series in his studio and worked hard to make his art look as commercial as it can be. "The lighting is meant to parody that and the whole feel of it," he said.

But the photos are personal. Some feature his own kids.

"I have three kids; two of them are in school. They go through active shooter drills all the time -- which is terrifying. When I grew up, that didn't happen," said Johnson. "I see my kids, and then I see the result of Sandy Hook and I see Pulse happening."

Johnson said he came up with the idea for the series a year ago and after recent mass shootings he said he's disappointed they're just as relevant today.

"I actually hope it makes people mad. I hope people get mad enough so they look at it and they go, 'Well, fix it!'"

The photos don't suggest any specific solutions, but they're now being used online across social media.

"And if you don't like them, do something about them. Make these photos irrelevant," said Johnson.



CNN/WESH