How much house $1 million buys you in Philadelphia

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Philadelphia. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

141 Bethlehem Pike, Philadelphia

- Price: $1,000,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,120

- Price per square foot: $320

- See 141 Bethlehem Pike, Philadelphia on Redfin.com

953 N Marshall St, Philadelphia

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,930

- Price per square foot: $341

- See 953 N Marshall St, Philadelphia on Redfin.com

421 Chestnut St #402, Philadelphia

- Price: $1,000,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,127

- Price per square foot: $470

- See 421 Chestnut St #402, Philadelphia on Redfin.com

1800 Rittenhouse Sq #902, Philadelphia

- Price: $1,000,000

- 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,528

- Price per square foot: $654

- See 1800 Rittenhouse Sq #902, Philadelphia on Redfin.com

610 Pine St, Philadelphia

- Price: $999,999

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,100

- Price per square foot: $476

- See 610 Pine St, Philadelphia on Redfin.com

1617 Solly Ave, Philadelphia

- Price: $999,900

- 8 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 8,800

- Price per square foot: $113

- See 1617 Solly Ave, Philadelphia on Redfin.com

1102 E Columbia Lot 1A, Philadelphia

- Price: $999,900

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,508

- Price per square foot: $398

- See 1102 E Columbia Lot 1A, Philadelphia on Redfin.com

1606 Chestnut St #3, Philadelphia

- Price: $999,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,478

- Price per square foot: $403

- See 1606 Chestnut St #3, Philadelphia on Redfin.com

1606 Chestnut St #4, Philadelphia

- Price: $999,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,472

- Price per square foot: $404

- See 1606 Chestnut St #4, Philadelphia on Redfin.com

311 Delmar St, Philadelphia

- Price: $999,775

- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,570

- Price per square foot: $389

- See 311 Delmar St, Philadelphia on Redfin.com

3425-29 W School House Ln, Philadelphia

- Price: $999,500

- 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,386

- Price per square foot: $295

- See 3425-29 W School House Ln, Philadelphia on Redfin.com

Wigard Reserve #304, Philadelphia

- Price: $999,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,600

- Price per square foot: $277

- See Wigard Reserve #304, Philadelphia on Redfin.com

608 Brenna Walk, Philadelphia

- Price: $999,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,000

- Price per square foot: $333

- See 608 Brenna Walk, Philadelphia on Redfin.com

139 W Jefferson St, Philadelphia

- Price: $995,000

- 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,000

- Price per square foot: $248

- See 139 W Jefferson St, Philadelphia on Redfin.com

127 N 20th St, Philadelphia

- Price: $995,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,720

- Price per square foot: $267

- See 127 N 20th St, Philadelphia on Redfin.com

628 Leverington Ave #1, Philadelphia

- Price: $995,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,500

- Price per square foot: $284

- See 628 Leverington Ave #1, Philadelphia on Redfin.com

717 S Columbus Blvd #1502, Philadelphia

- Price: $995,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,907

- Price per square foot: $521

- See 717 S Columbus Blvd #1502, Philadelphia on Redfin.com

202-10 W Rittenhouse Sq #1809, Philadelphia

- Price: $995,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,490

- Price per square foot: $667

- See 202-10 W Rittenhouse Sq #1809, Philadelphia on Redfin.com

1414 S Penn Sq Unit 45A, Philadelphia

- Price: $995,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,306

- Price per square foot: $761

- See 1414 S Penn Sq Unit 45A, Philadelphia on Redfin.com

3135 S Uber St, Philadelphia

- Price: $990,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,000

- Price per square foot: $198

- See 3135 S Uber St, Philadelphia on Redfin.com

1425 Locust St Unit 33A, Philadelphia

- Price: $989,900

- 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,614

- Price per square foot: $378

- See 1425 Locust St Unit 33A, Philadelphia on Redfin.com

239 S 46th St, Philadelphia

- Price: $985,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,880

- Price per square foot: $253

- See 239 S 46th St, Philadelphia on Redfin.com

328 N 39th St, Philadelphia

- Price: $985,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,728

- Price per square foot: $361

- See 328 N 39th St, Philadelphia on Redfin.com

614 Brenna Walk, Philadelphia

- Price: $975,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,000

- Price per square foot: $325

- See 614 Brenna Walk, Philadelphia on Redfin.com

607 N 3rd St, Philadelphia

- Price: $975,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,976

- Price per square foot: $327

- See 607 N 3rd St, Philadelphia on Redfin.com

713 N 3rd St, Philadelphia

- Price: $975,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,400

- Price per square foot: $406

- See 713 N 3rd St, Philadelphia on Redfin.com

901 N Penn St Unit F2003, Philadelphia

- Price: $975,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,722

- Price per square foot: $566

- See 901 N Penn St Unit F2003, Philadelphia on Redfin.com

257 Lyceum Ave, Philadelphia

- Price: $974,900

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,982

- Price per square foot: $326

- See 257 Lyceum Ave, Philadelphia on Redfin.com

1501 N 31st St Ph 12, Philadelphia

- Price: $974,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,750

- Price per square foot: $556

- See 1501 N 31st St Ph 12, Philadelphia on Redfin.com

1007 S 17th St #1, Philadelphia

- Price: $965,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,471

- Price per square foot: $390

- See 1007 S 17th St #1, Philadelphia on Redfin.com

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,396

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,392

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,662

- Price per square foot: $601

- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami

- Price: $1,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,153

- Price per square foot: $317

- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City

- Price: $1,000,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,001

- Price per square foot: $999

- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,670

- Price per square foot: $598

- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.