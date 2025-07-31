How much house $1 million buys you in Philadelphia

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.
While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.
Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.
"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."
So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Philadelphia. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.
141 Bethlehem Pike, Philadelphia
- Price: $1,000,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,120
- Price per square foot: $320
- See 141 Bethlehem Pike, Philadelphia on Redfin.com
953 N Marshall St, Philadelphia
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,930
- Price per square foot: $341
- See 953 N Marshall St, Philadelphia on Redfin.com
421 Chestnut St #402, Philadelphia
- Price: $1,000,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,127
- Price per square foot: $470
- See 421 Chestnut St #402, Philadelphia on Redfin.com
1800 Rittenhouse Sq #902, Philadelphia
- Price: $1,000,000
- 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,528
- Price per square foot: $654
- See 1800 Rittenhouse Sq #902, Philadelphia on Redfin.com
610 Pine St, Philadelphia
- Price: $999,999
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,100
- Price per square foot: $476
- See 610 Pine St, Philadelphia on Redfin.com
1617 Solly Ave, Philadelphia
- Price: $999,900
- 8 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 8,800
- Price per square foot: $113
- See 1617 Solly Ave, Philadelphia on Redfin.com
1102 E Columbia Lot 1A, Philadelphia
- Price: $999,900
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,508
- Price per square foot: $398
- See 1102 E Columbia Lot 1A, Philadelphia on Redfin.com
1606 Chestnut St #3, Philadelphia
- Price: $999,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,478
- Price per square foot: $403
- See 1606 Chestnut St #3, Philadelphia on Redfin.com
1606 Chestnut St #4, Philadelphia
- Price: $999,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,472
- Price per square foot: $404
- See 1606 Chestnut St #4, Philadelphia on Redfin.com
311 Delmar St, Philadelphia
- Price: $999,775
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,570
- Price per square foot: $389
- See 311 Delmar St, Philadelphia on Redfin.com
3425-29 W School House Ln, Philadelphia
- Price: $999,500
- 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,386
- Price per square foot: $295
- See 3425-29 W School House Ln, Philadelphia on Redfin.com
Wigard Reserve #304, Philadelphia
- Price: $999,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,600
- Price per square foot: $277
- See Wigard Reserve #304, Philadelphia on Redfin.com
608 Brenna Walk, Philadelphia
- Price: $999,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,000
- Price per square foot: $333
- See 608 Brenna Walk, Philadelphia on Redfin.com
139 W Jefferson St, Philadelphia
- Price: $995,000
- 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,000
- Price per square foot: $248
- See 139 W Jefferson St, Philadelphia on Redfin.com
127 N 20th St, Philadelphia
- Price: $995,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,720
- Price per square foot: $267
- See 127 N 20th St, Philadelphia on Redfin.com
628 Leverington Ave #1, Philadelphia
- Price: $995,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,500
- Price per square foot: $284
- See 628 Leverington Ave #1, Philadelphia on Redfin.com
717 S Columbus Blvd #1502, Philadelphia
- Price: $995,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,907
- Price per square foot: $521
- See 717 S Columbus Blvd #1502, Philadelphia on Redfin.com
202-10 W Rittenhouse Sq #1809, Philadelphia
- Price: $995,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,490
- Price per square foot: $667
- See 202-10 W Rittenhouse Sq #1809, Philadelphia on Redfin.com
1414 S Penn Sq Unit 45A, Philadelphia
- Price: $995,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,306
- Price per square foot: $761
- See 1414 S Penn Sq Unit 45A, Philadelphia on Redfin.com
3135 S Uber St, Philadelphia
- Price: $990,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,000
- Price per square foot: $198
- See 3135 S Uber St, Philadelphia on Redfin.com
1425 Locust St Unit 33A, Philadelphia
- Price: $989,900
- 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,614
- Price per square foot: $378
- See 1425 Locust St Unit 33A, Philadelphia on Redfin.com
239 S 46th St, Philadelphia
- Price: $985,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,880
- Price per square foot: $253
- See 239 S 46th St, Philadelphia on Redfin.com
328 N 39th St, Philadelphia
- Price: $985,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,728
- Price per square foot: $361
- See 328 N 39th St, Philadelphia on Redfin.com
614 Brenna Walk, Philadelphia
- Price: $975,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,000
- Price per square foot: $325
- See 614 Brenna Walk, Philadelphia on Redfin.com
607 N 3rd St, Philadelphia
- Price: $975,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,976
- Price per square foot: $327
- See 607 N 3rd St, Philadelphia on Redfin.com
713 N 3rd St, Philadelphia
- Price: $975,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,400
- Price per square foot: $406
- See 713 N 3rd St, Philadelphia on Redfin.com
901 N Penn St Unit F2003, Philadelphia
- Price: $975,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,722
- Price per square foot: $566
- See 901 N Penn St Unit F2003, Philadelphia on Redfin.com
257 Lyceum Ave, Philadelphia
- Price: $974,900
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,982
- Price per square foot: $326
- See 257 Lyceum Ave, Philadelphia on Redfin.com
1501 N 31st St Ph 12, Philadelphia
- Price: $974,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,750
- Price per square foot: $556
- See 1501 N 31st St Ph 12, Philadelphia on Redfin.com
1007 S 17th St #1, Philadelphia
- Price: $965,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,471
- Price per square foot: $390
- See 1007 S 17th St #1, Philadelphia on Redfin.com
$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country
215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,396
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com
5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,392
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com
2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,662
- Price per square foot: $601
- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com
6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,153
- Price per square foot: $317
- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com
206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City
- Price: $1,000,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,001
- Price per square foot: $999
- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com
3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,670
- Price per square foot: $598
- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.