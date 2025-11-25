1 injured in rollover crash in Millvale

MILLVALE, Pa. — One person was injured in a rollover crash in Millvale on Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. in the 400 block of North Avenue.

Millvale police said a woman driving struck the back of a parked vehicle, which caused her vehicle to flip.

The woman was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Millvale police continue to investigate the crash.

