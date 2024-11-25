1 person injured in Dravosburg crash

DRAVOSBURG, Pa. — One person was taken to the hospital from a crash in Dravosburg Monday morning.

Allegheny County dispatchers were called to the 700 block of Washington Avenue at around 3:45 a.m.

Our crew at the scene saw the road and ramp off the bridge blocked.

Dispatchers said one person was taken to the hospital from the scene. There is currently no word on that person’s condition.

