1 person injured in Shaler Township crash; police car involved in crash on way to scene

SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was injured in a crash in Shaler Township Monday morning.

Allegheny County dispatchers said crews were called to Kittanning Street at Badali Drive at 6:48 a.m.

Our crew at the scene saw a car with its roof missing.

One person was taken to the hospital from the scene. There is currently no word on their condition.

Shaler Township police said a police car was hit while responding to the crash. The secondary crash happened at the intersection of Route 8 at Catherine Street in Etna, commonly known as the “Mae West Bend.” The other driver was taken to the hospital from the scene and the officer was not injured.

