15-year old murdered in Aliquippa; state police investigating

State police are investigating the murder of a 15-year-old in Aliquippa.
According to a report, the homicide occurred around 11:20 p.m. Saturday in the area of Knoll and Main streets.
A Beaver County dispatcher told Channel 11 there was a shooting around 11:23 p.m. in the 1000 block of Main Street.
Police were on the scene for hours.
Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 724-773-7400.
