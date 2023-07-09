Local

15-year old murdered in Aliquippa; state police investigating

By WPXI.com News Staff

State police are investigating the murder of a 15-year-old in Aliquippa.

According to a report, the homicide occurred around 11:20 p.m. Saturday in the area of Knoll and Main streets.

A Beaver County dispatcher told Channel 11 there was a shooting around 11:23 p.m. in the 1000 block of Main Street.

Police were on the scene for hours.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 724-773-7400.

