15-year old murdered in Aliquippa; state police investigating

State police are investigating the murder of a 15-year-old in Aliquippa.

According to a report, the homicide occurred around 11:20 p.m. Saturday in the area of Knoll and Main streets.

A Beaver County dispatcher told Channel 11 there was a shooting around 11:23 p.m. in the 1000 block of Main Street.

Police were on the scene for hours.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 724-773-7400.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group