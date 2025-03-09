Local

19-year-old in critical condition after overnight crash into pole

By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — A 19-year-old is in critical condition after an overnight crash in Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Public Safety officials say a vehicle crashed into a pole on Windgap Avenue between Chartiers Avenue and Clarkton Street. A 19-year-old man was ejected from the vehicle.

Medics took the man to an area hospital, where officials say he’s in critical condition.

Pittsburgh police’s Collision Investigation Unit is looking into the crash.

