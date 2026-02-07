2-alarm fire damages home in Swissvale

SWISSVALE, Pa. — Fire damaged a home in Swissvale on Saturday.

An Allegheny County 911 supervisor confirms emergency crews were called to the 7500 block of Dickson Street at 11:40 a.m.

Our crew saw charring on the side of a home and firefighters removing things from inside.

According to the Penn Hills No. 7 VFC, the Swissvale Fire Department was initially alerted to smoke and flames coming from the home.

A second alarm was struck, bringing more crews to the scene.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured.

