2 killed and at least 1 missing after train hits pedestrians in northern Ohio

FREMONT, Ohio (AP) — Two people were killed and at least one person was missing after multiple pedestrians were struck by a train in northern Ohio, authorities said.

The group was hit Sunday evening in Fremont, near Lake Erie between Toledo and Cleveland, WTOL-TV reported.

Fremont Mayor Danny Sanchez confirmed two fatalities, telling reporters they were a 58-year-old woman and her 38-year-old daughter. He said a toddler was hurt and that the missing person is a 5-year-old child. He said crews were searching the Sandusky River near the Miles Newton Bridge.

Sanchez said the group was from Fort Wayne, Indiana, and on a fishing trip.

Freemont police said on X that the bridge was closed and urged people to stay away from the area. Multiple law enforcement agencies were on the scene.

Email messages seeing information were sent Monday morning to the Fremont Police Department and to Sanchez.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group