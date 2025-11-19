Couple arrested, accused of kidnapping woman in Beaver County, taking her to Pittsburgh

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — Two people are behind bars in Beaver County after police say they kidnapped a woman and threatened to have her killed.

It all started in Aliquippa, Beaver County on Monday afternoon but went as far as Pittsburgh’s Allentown neighborhood.

According to police, Ariel Harper and her boyfriend Tyrone Turner showed up at the victim’s house and forced her into a car at gunpoint. They accused the victim of stealing money from them.

Police paperwork shows that the victim had actually rented that car for Harper and Turner and knew them through her job.

“It’s surreal to have it happen right here, so close to home,” Det. Sgt. David Mosura with the Aliquippa Police Department said.

“It doesn’t happen very often. In 25 years of doing this job, it’s probably the first one of this nature,” he said.

Police say the pair drove the victim to Pittsburgh. Turner allegedly told her they were going to “meet my people and I am going to pay them to kill you.”

The car eventually stopped at a red light near Pittsburgh’s Zone 3 police station. That’s when the victim jumped out and ran for help.

Pittsburgh Police drove her back to Beaver County. Det. Sgt. Mosura interviewed her.

“It was quick thinking on her part. The last thing we want is to encourage anyone fight back. She did the best thing she could and got away.”

Harper and Turner were arrested without incident at their home in Linmar Terrace. Police recovered a gun and personal belongings that the victim left in the car when she jumped.

They are in the Beaver County Jail facing a number of charges including kidnapping and robbery.

