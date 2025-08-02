JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people were taken to a hospital after a rollover crash in Butler County.

Firefighters were called to the area of Petry Lane and Evans City Road (Route 68) in Jackson Township just before 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Members of the Harmony Fire District said two people were trapped inside a vehicle that had rolled over.

The Corvette’s roof and doors were removed and the people inside were rescued.

Firefighters said one person was flown to a hospital and another was taken to a hospital in an ambulance.

2 people rescued from vehicle, taken to hospital after rollover crash in Butler County Two people were taken to a hospital after a rollover crash in Butler County. (Harmony Fire District/Harmony Fire District)

Route 68 is closed between Lindsay Road and Hartmann Road at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group