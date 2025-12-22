Woman dead, man in critical condition after shooting at McKeesport apartment building

McKEESPORT, Pa. — A woman is dead, and a man is fighting for his life after a shooting at a McKeesport apartment building on Sunday.

Allegheny County police say first responders were called to the 500 block of Pirl Street at 8:48 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

First responders found a man and woman who’d been shot.

Both were taken to the hospital, but the woman was pronounced dead. The man is currently in critical condition, police say.

Channel 11 crews saw police and medics outside the Steelview Manor.

Anyone with information is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

