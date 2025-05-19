2025 Rush to Crush Cancer Bike Ride raises funds for UPMC Hillman Cancer Center

PITTSBURGH — People came together to raise funds that can change the world.

Sunday was the 3rd Annual Rush to Crush Cancer Bike Ride, which helps raise money for the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center.

More than 1,000 walkers and cyclists participated this year.

Organizers said they hope the participants get something out of the event.

“Not only does it raise funds for cancer research, but it promotes our connection with the community here in Pittsburgh,” said Beth Wild, President of the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center.

Organizers said research funding is critical, as it helps fuel the discovery and development of new treatments.

