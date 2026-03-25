$2.2M Sewickley Heights estate with sports court listed for sale (photos)

PITTSBURGH — An estate property in the Sewickley Heights neighborhood is currently for sale for $2.2 million.

The property, located at 504 Hillside Drive near the Allegheny Country Club and golf course, is listed for sale with Angela Hoying Pulkowski of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. Situated on a 5.3-acre lot, the home has seven bedrooms, seven full bathrooms and one half bathroom.

The home, which totals over 8,200 square feet of living space, was originally constructed in 1990 and has been maintained ever since by its original owner. The main floor includes a “newly reimagined” gourmet kitchen, as well as a first-floor bedroom with an ensuite bathroom. The spa-like primary suite is on the second floor. The lower level houses an entertainment home, including a room for movie viewing.

Click here to read more and see photos from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group