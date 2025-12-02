$2.2M Sewickley home for sale featuring indoor sauna, theater (photos)

A home is currently for sale in Sewickley for $2.2 million.

The home is located at 275 Elwick Street within Sewickley Village. It spans 3,826 square feet of living space and is situated on a 0.39-acre table-top lot. It is listed with Nicole Kriebel of Compass Real Estate.

The home was constructed in 2000 and has four bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms. Its roof was replaced in 2023.

Notable features of the home’s first floor include a two-story entryway, a chef’s kitchen with two islands and a wine refrigerator, and a family room with oversized windows and a chandelier.

