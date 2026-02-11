$2K reward offered for info leading to arrest of suspect in deadly Uniontown shooting

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are offering a $2,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of a shooting suspect.

PSP Uniontown station has an arrest warrant for 18-year-old Braedon Matthew Dickinson, who’s accused of shooting and killing 20-year-old Lemaur Thompson Jr. on Feb. 5.

Police say Dickinson and Thompson were walking together on Dunlap Street in Uniontown after 5 p.m. when Dickinson pulled out a gun and shot Thompson in the head.

Surveillance video showed Dickinson going through Thompson’s pockets after the shooting, police say. It’s unclear whether anything was taken, but Thompson was reportedly found without a wallet, ID or cell phone.

Dickinson, then 14, was previously charged with homicide in Westmoreland County almost four years ago, police say. He’s among seven people charged in the murder of 39-year-old Jason Raiford in New Kensington in July 2022.

Dickinson is believed to be armed and dangerous and may be operating a blue-colored Jeep Compass.

He’s described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds and having brown eyes and black hair.

Dickinson was last known to reside in the 300 block of Narrows Road, Connellsville, and he has connections around Monessen, New Kensington and Morgantown, W.Va., police say.

Anyone with information about Dickinson’s locations can contact PSP Uniontown at 724-439-7111 or PSP Tips Toll Free at 1-800-472-8477. Click here to submit a tip online.

