3 Pitt Panthers selected during 2025 NFL draft, another 3 signed as undrafted free agents

PITTSBURGH — Several Pitt football players are heading to the NFL!

Three Panthers were selected in the sixth or seventh rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft on Saturday.

Offensive lineman Branson Taylor was the first Pitt Panther off the board when he was selected in the sixth round (pick 199) by the Los Angeles Chargers. Tight end Gavin Bartholomew followed soon after (pick 202) when the Minnesota Vikings called his name. Wide receiver Konata Mumpfield was the final Panther picked during the draft. The Los Angeles Rams took him in the seventh round (Pick 242).

Those three aren’t the only Pitt players who got a call from NFL teams. Three additional players were signed as undrafted free agents shortly after the draft ended.

Linebacker Brandon George was signed by the Kansas City Chiefs, safety Donovan McMillon by the Cleveland Browns and kicker Ben Sauls by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

