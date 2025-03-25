3 Pittsburgh mayoral candidates to participate in forum on Thursday

PITTSBURGH — This Thursday, candidates for mayor of Pittsburgh will come together to share their ideas on how to move the city forward.

The Decision 2025 Mayoral Forum is presented by the National Panhellenic Council’s Pittsburgh Chapter.

Mayor Ed Gainey, democratic challenger Corey O’Connor and republican challenger Tony Moreno will all sit down with Channel 11 news anchor Lisa Sylvester to talk about the issues and topics community members want discussed.

You can watch on the WPXI streaming apps and WPXI.com at 9 p.m. this Thursday, and the forum will then be on demand on the WPXI streaming app for the next week.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group