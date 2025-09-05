34th-annual Pittsburgh Irish Festival kicks off Friday evening

SWISSVALE, Pa. — The Pittsburgh Irish Festival kicks off Friday evening, offering visitors three days of activities to connect with their inner Irish.

The 34th-annual festival will be held at the Carrie Blast Furnaces National Historic Landmark, 801 Carrie Furnace Blvd., Pittsburgh.

Festivities will begin Friday at 4 p.m. and run until 11 p.m. Saturday’s events will run from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday will see activity from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with Mass at 10 a.m.

Organizers promise plenty of things to do and see, including live music and dance, a marketplace, Celtic Wellness, Carrie Furnace mini tours, Irish dogs, children’s activities, cultural displays and demonstrations, food and drink, a Steelers giveaway on Saturday and more.

