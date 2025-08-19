$6.25M Squirrel Hill French Eclectic-style estate listed for sale (photos)

PITTSBURGH — An estate property in the heart of the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of the City of Pittsburgh is currently for sale for $6.25 million.

The property, located at 5563 Northumberland St. in Murdoch Farms, is listed for sale with Mark Jennings of Piatt Sotheby’s International Realty. It is situated on 1.13 acres of landscaped, gated land and is just minutes away from the busy retail corridors of Forbes and Murray avenues, as well as Schenley Park.

The French Eclectic-style home was built in 1915. It has six bedrooms, five full bathrooms and one half bathroom and totals 8,724 square feet of living space.

