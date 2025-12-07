Aaron Rodgers makes history vs. Ravens

BALTIMORE — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

With Aaron Rodgers’ 1-yard touchdown in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens, he became the oldest player (42 years old) in franchise history to rush for a touchdown. The previous record was held by 39-year-old Ben Roethlisberger in 2021 against the Tennessee Titans.

Rodgers brought back the belt celebration after his touchdown run. Head coach Mike Tomlin also mimicked his four-time NFL MVP quarterback by doing the the celebration.

With that rushing touchdown, Rodgers now has 36 in his career, tying him with former Steelers QB Michael Vick for eighth in NFL history among QBs.

Rodgers led the Steelers on a eight-play, 65-yard touchdown drive on the Steelers’ opening possession of the game. Rodgers connected to DK Metcalf for a 52-yard gain on the first play of the drive.

