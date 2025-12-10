ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips calls for College Football Playoff expansion after Notre Dame snub

This article originally appeared on PittsburghSportsNOW.

Notre Dame missing the College Football Playoff continues to be a talking point. Especially for ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, who has found himself quite involved in the aftermath. Phillips and Notre Dame AD Pete Bevacqua have gone back and forth on the topic, mainly about the pair’s relationship.

Now, Phillips is calling for expansion of the CFP after the Irish were snubbed this season. He compared the experience to what Florida State went through in 2023, being left out despite winning the ACC and going undefeated. Phillips says if quality teams are on the wrong side of the bubble, more should get into the field.

“There’s such heartache at that cutline right now,” Phillips said. “And, what I would say is, my barometer about what’s enough and what’s not enough is — if you’re leaving teams out of the Playoff that could win a national championship, then you don’t have the right number. We experienced it two seasons ago with Florida State, the only undefeated team to not make the Playoff at 13-0. And that’s when it was at four.

