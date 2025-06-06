Aliquippa increases patrols, issues new ordinance after rise in reports of disorderly juveniles

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — The City of Aliquippa has issued a new ordinance in response to an influx of calls reporting disorderly behavior.

The City of Aliquippa Police Department said they have been getting a high number of calls reporting complaints against juveniles. They often mention fights or excessive noise.

In response to these calls, the chief will be sending more patrols to the impacted areas.

The city will also enforce a new ordinance saying that excessive noise will be unlawful beginning at 10 p.m.

“We are not going to nitpick, but we also have to answer violation calls as they come in. Let’s all work together so the police don’t have to get involved,” the department said.

Residents are asked to be courteous to each other as they celebrate the summer.

