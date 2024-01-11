Allegheny County Jail corrections officer arrested for allegedly bringing narcotics into prison

PITTSBURGH — A corrections officer at the Allegheny County Jail is behind bars after police say he brought illegal narcotics into the prison.

Allegheny County police said on Dec. 30, they were notified of a corrections officers at the ACJ who was suspected of bringing multiple items of possible contraband into the jail.

William Kemp III, 34, was found to have approximately one ounce of marijuana in a locker, police said.

Police said Kemp also removed 23 pages of paper soaked in synthetic cannabinoids from his person and left them in an employee bathroom, which were recovered by officers a short time later.

Allegheny County police also said Kemp brought the narcotics into the jail with the intent to deliver them to inmates in the facility.

Kemp is charged with two counts of contraband, possession, and possession with intent to deliver. He was taken into custody Thursday and is being held on $10,000 cash bail.

