Allegheny County offering employment opportunities to federal workers amid mass firings

PITTSBURGH — Local officials are offering federal workers an opportunity to work for the county as mass firings continue.

Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato said federal workers seeking employment can now submit their resumes to a portal if they want to work for the county. Applicants will also need to answer a few simple questions.

A group of people will review the submissions and look for matchmaking opportunities.

There are more than 1,000 open positions for full-time and part-time employees within over 20 departments and divisions.

“While federal leaders are creating an atmosphere of chaos and cruelty in the federal government, we are demonstrating that we can run a government that is both competent and compassionate at Allegheny County. We are committed to being an employer that treats its workers with dignity and respect, so in turn, they can offer excellent service to the more than 1.2 million residents of Allegheny County,” Innamorato said.

Allegheny County already has 6,100 full-time employees and officials said they want to welcome a diverse and talented workforce.

“There are federal employees in Washington, D.C. and all over the country reevaluating their professional options right now. We want them to know that Allegheny County is a great place to live and work. We’ve increased benefits, lowered barriers to entry, and are investing in our employees so we can retain and grow the talent we have. Allegheny County government is ready to welcome federal employees with expertise in economic development, health, human services, veterans services and more,” County Manager John Fournier said.

Click here to access the portal.

